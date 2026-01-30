Pioneering family lauded at MLK event

As the nation celebrates 250 years, a new book chronicles the largely untold story of a pioneering Black family who helped build it.

Released by Black Privilege Publishing, an imprint of Simon and Schuster, “The Black Family Who Built America: The McKissacks, Two Centuries of Daring Pioneers,” traces the history of the oldest minority-owned construction firm in the United States. Nashville native Cheryl McKissack Daniel, CEO and president of McKissack & McKissack, co-authored the book with Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Nick Chiles.

The book chronicles the remarkable journey of the McKissack family from slavery to becoming a leading firm in American architecture and construction. It traces the family’s journey back to Moses McKissack I, who was enslaved but was nevertheless able to establish himself as a skilled craftsman and entrepreneur.

McKissack’s legacy had a lasting impact on later generations, eventually leading to the establishment of McKissack & McKissack in 1905. The book highlights significant projects the family has worked on, including the historic National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, the $9.5 billion New Terminal One at JFK Airport in New York and Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The book has been praised for its candid storytelling and its role in highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of Black families to American history. It tells a story that demonstrates the importance of diversity and inclusion in the construction industry and offers inspiration to minorities looking for careers not just in architecture and construction but in other professions as well.

“A foundation of expertise and excellence first laid 200 years ago continues to shape a Black family’s groundbreaking legacy in this tenacious debut memoir from Daniels, president of McKissack & McKissack, America’s oldest minority-owned construction firm,” said Publishers Weekly. “The result shines best as a candid career guide for Black professionals.”

Said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP: “This book makes clear that the McKissack family should be mentioned in the same conversation with those prestigious last names so often heralded as models for what we call the American Dream. Cheryl McKissack Daniel’s powerful storytelling exposes a hard truth: in America, generations of hard work and earned credentials are still too often overshadowed by the color of one’s skin and gender identity. This book could not be more timely.”

McKissack Daniel, a civil engineer, discussed the book when she headlined the Vanderbilt University Martin Luther King Jr. Day Speaker Event on Jan. 15, which kicked off the university’s 2026 MLK Commemorative Event Series.

Before the discussion, Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier lauded the accomplishments of the McKissack family.

“The McKissack family has helped construct and shape America’s public square,” Diermeier said. “At a time when limitations threaten progress and polarization narrows our conversation, the McKissack story illuminates a path forward marked by vision, determination, and an abiding commitment to true values that unite us.”

McKissack Daniel said those values were shaped while growing up in north Nashville, down the street from educational institutions like Tennessee State University, Fisk University, and Meharry Medical College.

“So early, I knew about Black intelligence, Black excellence and I knew that was anchored in education, faith and community,” she said. “Those were my values from the very beginning.”

McKissack Daniel said she was filled with pride seeing all the structures that her grandfather and father built, which include all the buildings at Meharry except one, most of the buildings at Tennessee State, and Fisk’s Carnegie Hall.

“All of that just made me realize and understand that the weight and the pride of my inheritance came at an unimaginable cost,” she said. “As I got older, I understood the value of that, and I understood that weight gave me a responsibility to be excellent at what I do, not to cut corners. To make sure when I show up, I show up correctly.”

During her discussion, McKissack Daniel also emphasized the importance of legacy, of documenting our ancestors’ accomplishments.

“It’s more than just doing a family tree,” she said. “I think it’s important for everyone to document what their family impact was or is. And so, I hope that is what people get out of my book.”

To learn more about McKissack Daniel and purchase her book, visit: https://cherylmckissackdaniel.com/.