Raiders Rise to the Challenge at Austin Peay

Saturday’s early morning sun hit Fortera Stadium as 176 Junior ROTC cadets from 12 regional high schools laced up their boots, cinched their rucksacks, and prepared for a long day of teamwork, sweat, and grit. Sixteen teams in total gathered for the annual APSU Raider Challenge, hosted by Austin Peay State University’s ROTC battalion, the Governor’s Guard.

Running since the 1990s, the APSU Raider Challenge is more than just a competition. It’s a proving ground designed to test mental toughness, physical endurance, and the kind of leadership that will carry these cadets well beyond the high school classroom.

Maj. Nicholas Kirschten, officer in charge of the event, explained that this local competition mirrors the national Raider Challenge held at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“This takes about six months of preparation,” Kirschten said. “The MS4 cadets here at Austin Peay completely design, resource, and execute every lane with oversight. It’s an opportunity for leaders at every echelon. Even those who don’t win still walk away with camaraderie, resilience, and shared experience.”

The event also reflects the ONE ROTC concept, the Army’s directive for Junior and Senior ROTC programs to collaborate as a unified pipeline of leadership. High school cadets are challenged in ways that prepare them for national competition, while APSU’s senior cadets gain hands-on leadership experience by designing and managing the event itself.

For current APSU student Cadet Braden Vest, a criminal justice major, the event brings back strong memories. Vest competed in the Raider Challenge as a West Creek High School cadet and now helps from the planning side.

“As a junior cadet, it pushed me mentally and physically in ways I hadn’t experienced before,” Vest said. “Now being on this side of it, I see just how much work goes into planning. It’s not as simple as showing up—it’s a months-long process. But once it all comes together and everyone’s out here enjoying it, it’s worth every bit of effort.”

He also had advice for today’s competitors: “Keep a strong mindset. Don’t let the pain get in the way of becoming better. Just embrace the suck because at the end, you’ll realize how much you’ve grown.”

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Eric Marhover, who coaches the Fort Campbell High School team, said Raider events are as much about leadership as competition.

“The students do the work. I’m really just here for logistics,” Marhover said. “As coaches, we can’t talk to them during the event. They have to rely on their own preparation and leadership. That’s what I love most about it.”

He also highlighted the value of Austin Peay’s support: “It’s great to have APSU as a partner. Their cadets model leadership for our students, and the connection between our high schools and the university makes this a true community event.”

Santi Tedder, Junior Cadet Santi Tedder from Clarksville High School, participates in “Decipher the Code” challenge at Fortera Stadium

Results:

First Place : Ravenwood High School

: Ravenwood High School Second Place : Northeast High School

: Northeast High School Third Place: Montgomery Central High School

“Congratulations to our winning teams and to all of today’s participants,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Lord, vice president for military and veteran affairs. “While a handful of teams took the top honors, every one of you worked hard, gave it your best, and placed the best interests of your teams above your own. Congratulations for that. Congratulations as well for choosing JROTC, a program that will take the grit and determination you displayed today and teach you how to focus it to accomplish all of your future goals.”

Austin Peay State University’s ROTC battalion, the Governor’s Guard, is an eight-time recipient of the prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Award, recognizing it as one of the top ROTC battalions in the nation. Part of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, the program prepares students for service and leadership in the U.S. Army while offering unmatched opportunities to build character, discipline, and resilience.