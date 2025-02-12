Real estate mogul Dana Frank, Quincy Jones’ niece, to headline MTSU Black History Month lineup

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Seattle real estate mogul Dana Frank, niece of music giant Quincy Jones, will serve as the 2025 Middle Tennessee State University Black History Month keynote speaker.

To highlight the 2025 Black History Month theme, “African Americans and Labor,” Frank will speak about her career successes and challenges at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Keathley University Center Theater, 1524 Military Memorial.

“This year’s theme celebrates the significant contributions of African Americans in all occupations and public service while acknowledging an unjust past,” said Danielle Rochelle, director of MTSU Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, who coordinates a monthlong observance that features a variety of activities for the campus and community. “We’re excited to have Dana Frank share her story with us.”

An award-winning author and entrepreneur, Frank’s road to success is paved with struggles. After her parents 32-year marriage ended in divorce, Frank and her mother became partners and pulled the family business out of bankruptcy. The single mom also juggled building career with parenting, but the challenges gave her purpose.

Frank spent her career committed to helping other underrepresented families secure housing and build generational wealth. She compiled her practical advice in her book, “Get Up and Get On It: A Black Entrepreneur’s Lessons on Creating Legacy and Wealth,” which won the International Impact Award and Pinnacle Award in 2024.

“Her story is one of perseverance and I know she will inspire us all,” Rochelle said.

The event is hosted by the Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, College of Media and Entertainment and the Urban Entertainment Society.

For the daytime keynote address, off-campus visitors will need to obtain a temporary permit from the Parking and Transportation Services office at 205 City View Drive or pay by plate by visiting this webpage, https://bit.ly/mtvisitorparking, and clicking the appropriate link under “Visitor Parking.” Visitor permits are $2 per day for events taking place before 4:30 p.m. A parking map and more information is available at https://mtsu.edu/parking/.

Pleas Award returns

Back this year is the John Pleas Faculty Award, with a reception slated for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Tennessee Room of the James Union Building, 516 Alma Mater Drive. The award is presented annually to a faculty member at MTSU who has demonstrated excellence in teaching, research and service and has demonstrated a commitment to making a difference in the academic journeys of underserved and at-risk students.

“Our winner this year is Dr. Carmelita Dotson, who is a phenomenal assistant professor in the MTSU Social Work Program,” Rochelle said.

The faculty award was established in 1997 to honor MTSU psychology Professor Emeritus John Pleas, who was the recipient of the Outstanding Teaching Award in 1999 and is the author of the exercise guide, “Walking,” published in 1981 by W.W. Norton & Company.

Upcoming Black History Month events

Other upcoming events include:

“Showtime at the Apollo,” a talent showcase featuring over a dozen student acts, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Student Union Ballroom. A student favorite since its debut a few years ago, the event pays homage to the popular show filmed at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, that provides a stage for aspiring amateur artists to test their talents before a raucous crowd.

a talent showcase featuring over a dozen student acts, will be held from in the Student Union Ballroom. A student favorite since its debut a few years ago, the event pays homage to the popular show filmed at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, that provides a stage for aspiring amateur artists to test their talents before a raucous crowd. Rounding out the month of activities is “A Night in Africa Fashion Show,”set for 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Student Union Ballroom, with styling produced and presented by MTSU students.

MTSU kicked off Black History Month Monday, Feb. 3, with a meet-and-greet in the Intercultural and Diversity Affairs Center in the Student Union Building.

Midstate pastor Jason Scales shared inspirational remarks as speaker for the annual Unity Luncheon, held Thursday, Feb. 6. The sold-out event honored six “unsung heroes” in the community, including Sherica Nelms (education); Regina Harvey (community service); Thaya Morant (excellence in sports); Vincent Windrow (advocate of civility); Darryl Chaney (contribution to Black arts); and Tammy York (unsung hero staff award).

More details about the 2025 Black History Month events at MTSU are available at https://www.mtsu.edu/aahm/. You can also contact Danielle Rochelle, director of MTSU’s Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, at 615-898-5812 or danielle.rochelle@mtsu.edu.

