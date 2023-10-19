NASHVILLE, TN — Shane Phillips, author of “The Affordability City,” will provide the keynote speech at Cumberland Region Tomorrow’s annual POWER OF TEN regional summit on Thursday, November 9, at the Westin Hotel in Downtown Nashville.

Phillips will present the proven solutions to address housing costs and availability as outlined in his book. A panel of local leaders who are working to ensure that Middle Tennessee offers a range of attainable housing options will discuss the steps the state and communities in our region need to take to solve the problem of housing affordability.

“We’re thrilled to have Shane share his research with us,” said Robbie Hayes, Board Chair of Cumberland Region Tomorrow. “I believe the insights he’ll be sharing will help advocates and leaders craft solutions that are right to address the specific challenges our region is facing.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell will be a special guest speaker.

Other presenters at the summit include:

• Marshall Crawford

The Housing Fund

• Dale Mitchell, Pinnacle Financial Partners

• Nick Ogden, The Clear Blue Company

• Ralph Perrey, TN Housing Development Agency

• Mayor Joe Pitts, Clarksville

• Ralph Schulz, president/CEO of Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

• Nancy VanReece, LDG Development

The POWER OF TEN is sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners and will be at the Westin Hotel on November 9, from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The Summit convenes hundreds of planners, elected and business leaders and professionals from the public, private, and non-profit sectors to address regional issues. More information about the summit and online registration is available at www.yourcrt.com.

Cumberland Region Tomorrow (CRT) is a private, non-profit, citizen-based regional organization that works with public and private partners to help shape patterns of growth and development that enhance and sustain the ten-county region’s future livability and economic vitality. The region comprises Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.