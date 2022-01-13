The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry

NASHVILLE, TN — The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham will discuss the intersection of religion and politics in the U.S. during an upcoming discussion hosted by the Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy and Vanderbilt Divinity School. The talk will begin with an introduction from Rev. Dr. Emilie M. Townes, Dean of Vanderbilt Divinity School.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. CST.

Registration is required to attend virtually. When attendees register, there will be an opportunity to submit questions for the Q&A session.

Please register online here: https://forms.vanderbilt.edu/view.php?id=1484277