Remembering Entrepreneur Dorothy Lee Childress

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–On January 21, 1944, in Nashville, Tennessee, Alvie Lee Childress, Jr. and Dorothy Fitzgerald Childress were blessed with their second of eleven children, Dorothy Lee Childress.

Dorothy Lee professed a hope in Christ at an early age when she joined First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill and participated in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Worship Services. She would always say, “The Lord will make a way” which is the message from Matthew 21:22 (KJV) and Proverbs 3:5-7 (KJV).

Dorothy Lee was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family and valued friendships. She also loved her service dog, Obama, a companion from whom she was inseparable.

Dorothy Lee was an entrepreneur, self-taught seamstress, tailor, leatherworker and tax preparer. She could sew or design anything with needle and thread. She not only perfected those skills but taught others as well. She also pursued an accounting degree that enabled her to start her own tax preparation business, Dollar Tax.

Dorothy Lee was preceded in death by parents; sons, Frankie Childress and Luther Hodge, Jr.; brothers, Alvie, James and Calvin Childress; sisters, Patricia Lewis, Gwendolyn Dunn and Geraldine Childress.

Dorothy Lee will be truly missed and leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Dorothea Teasley and Francene Morellis; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Thomas (TG) and Carl Childress; sisters, Mary Jordan, Jacqueline Knight and Carol Irene Carney; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Dorothy Lee fought the battle, won the victory and is now sitting at the feet of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And even in the absence of her earthly tabernacle, we as believers know this to be true.