Remembering Rev. Ronnie Whitney, Sr., Leader in the CME Church and NAACP

His civil rights passion was aiding members of the community who sought assistance from the NAACP in the areas of criminal justice, employment and housing. As a result, he was tapped for the position of complaint officer for the branch for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011. He later performed this work as a volunteer with the same level of compassion and expertise that made it possible for his negotiations to result in employers rehiring a terminated worker. Most recently, as a devout leader in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, he was assisting the Southeast District’s effort to increase the NAACP membership. He recently enrolled fifteen members in the NAACP Nashville Branch, including youth. This work is a national partnership between the CME Church and the NAACP for the ongoing Bishop William H. Graves, Sr. Memorial Membership Campaign. His lasting legacy is that he was a compassionate, caring, genuine, and loving person. One who stood for truth and worked to protect the civil and human rights of all. Rev. Whitney encouraged others with a positive attitude and smile. The following members of the TN State Conference NAACP extend their deepest condolences to Life Member Larnice Whitney, Rev. Ronnie Whitney Sr’s remaining family, friends, co-workers and other loved ones: TN State President Gloria J. Sweet-Love; Nashville President Sheryl Guinn, Esq.; the Nashville Branch Officers and Executive Committee; and the general membership of the Nashville Branch NAACP .