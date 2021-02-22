Retired AME Episcopal Supervisor Mildred Primm Passes Away

Mrs. Mildred Elaine Nash Primm was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 21, 1919. She was the only daughter born to Wiss, Sr. and Annie C. Nash. Mrs. Primm was baptized in infancy in Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was educated in the public schools of New Orleans. She obtained a Master’s Degree in Childhood Education from Columbia University and a B.A. in Education from Xavier University; she graduated from the YMCA School of Business. An active member of Union Bethel, she sang in Choir #3 and also served as a Sunday School teacher.

She last held membership in Campbell Chapel AME Church in Denver, Colorado since 2007, where she was active in the Women’s Missionary Society and was, for many years, active in the church’s walking club, the Campbell Walkers. She is a life member of the Connectional Women’s Missionary Society. She is also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and a former Executive Committee member of the World Methodist Council. She taught in the public school system of New Orleans for 22 years.

Mrs. Primm was married to the late Bishop Howard Thomas Primm, the 71st Bishop in the AME Church. She served as Episcopal Supervisor of the Women’s Missionary Society in the 4th and 13th districts and led the missionaries to make outstanding contributions of food, clothing, and cash to disaster areas and mission churches in Tennessee and Kentucky. She led the missionaries of the 13th district to pay off the mortgage on the Episcopal residence.

Mrs. Primm traveled to many mission churches and stations with her husband in the connectional church as well as the following places: Great Britain, France, Holland, Italy, Greece, the Holy Land, Switzerland, Jamaica, and Trinidad.

Mrs. Primm died on February 20, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Arnette Jones, one granddaughter, Suzette Webb, two great-grandsons, Julian Lopez, and Jonathan Webb II.

Arrangements have not been completed at this time.