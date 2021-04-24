Rev. Brian Fesler of the Church of Scientology Nashville just elected Vice President of Religion Communicators Council

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Expanding the outreach and message of the religious and spiritual community helps the world in time of need.

At its 2021 convention, the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) elected Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville, as Vice President of its Board of Governors. The newly-elected President of RCC, Ms. Nadine Monn said, “[Rev. Fesler’s] leadership on interfaith partnerships and dedication to communications excellence will be a benefit to our professional association as we continue envisioning what RCC looks like in the coming years.”

Rev. Fesler has long been known in the Nashville community for his work to bring all people together in celebration of diversity and breaking down barriers between disparate peoples. He served as Treasurer on the Board of the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship from 2014-2015 under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings, then pastor of New Covenant Christian Church (DOC). From there, he became a fixture on the steering committee which plans MLK Day march and convocation each year for the city. Rev. Fesler is also active in a variety of community issues, from interfaith work to education and literacy. He supports drug-prevention groups around the state and works to improve human rights in Tennessee, chairing the annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day.

The Religion Communicators Council is an organization serving communications and public relations professionals who work for or on behalf of religious organizations. It was founded in 1929 with membership limited to Protestant Christians, and in 1972 opened its membership to include all religious faiths. Membership today includes more than 60 different faith-based institutions in the United States and abroad. Rev. Fesler explained, “In this time of confusion, worry, and lack of social interaction, it is more important than ever for the religious community to reach its members and counsel those in need. The RCC is vital to our world today. I look forward to working with the executive committee and board to further the RCC mission.”

In addition to his role on the board, Rev. Fesler served this year as coordinator of the DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards, honoring excellence in religion communication. He organized 50 communications professionals to judge almost 200 submissi ons from RCC members for awards involving periodicals, audio-visual publications, writing, artwork, design and more. In this tradition stretching back over forty years, local, regional, and national works were recognized in twelve different classes.

Rev. Fesler says he is honored to step into his new role, “I’ve been growing with RCC for well over a decade. After three years on the board of governors, I am excited and honored to serve with the distinguished members of the executive committee.” But what he loves most about the organization are its members: “These people have dedicated their careers to forwarding religious and spiritual values with excellence. Supporting that work is what RCC is all about.”

Rev. Fesler has served as senior pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville since 2009. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter. For more information about the Church of Scientology, visit scientology-ccnashville.org.