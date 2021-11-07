Indianapolis – Obsequies for Rev. Dr. Melvin Bernard Girton, Sr.

Services for REV. DR. MELVIN B. GIRTON, SR., 91, Indianapolis, entered Heaven’s Gates on Friday, October 29, 2021.Visitation will be Sunday, November 7, from 2-8 p.m. with Musical Celebration at 7p.m. with Life Celebration Monday, November 8, at 11 a.m. at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Eugene Street, which he pastored from 1964-2015. Preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Lauradella (Laura) Frances Girton, he leaves his daughters and sons, Allyne Girton Garrett, Melvin Bernard Girton, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA, Walter Moore Edward Girton of Wichita, KS, David Bernard Girton Sr., Kathy Girton Pryor (Michael) and Devon Andrew Milan Girton; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings; Rev. John Girton Sr., (Phyllis), Evalyn Rogers, Rev. Brenda Girton-Mitchell (James), Frank W. O’Neal, and his beloved Christ Missionary flock. Memorial contributions to Crispus Attucks High School Foundation. stuartmortuary.com