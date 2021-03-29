Rev. Jethro B. Smith Passes Away

Rev. Jethro Bruce Smith passed on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Nashville, TN. He was born on October 9, 1961, in the Simms District of North Long Island, Bahamas, to Emily Smith and Clinton Edward Abraham Butler.

His early education was obtained in the Bahamas. He later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he attended American Baptist Theological Seminary and obtained the Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and Religion. He served as Assistant or Associate pastor at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Greater Mt. Zion M. B. Church, and Mt. Calvary M. B. Church.

In Nashville, Jethro met the love of his life, Sharon Hull, and they were married on April 12, 2003. Eventually, he joined his wife and became an active member of Clark Memorial United Methodist Church.

Jethro had many friends and colleagues. He developed a lifetime bond with the young and old. He was caring, loved God’s children and was loved by many in Nassau and Nashville.

He was preceded in death by both his parents. Left to cherish his memories are: wife, Sharon Hull Smith; daughter, Jardonay Smith; sisters, Karen & Zipporah Smith; brothers, Edward, Theophilus & Bishop Dr. Joseph A. (Andrea) Smith; step-sister, Marie Carmen Chery of Miami, Florida; step-brother, Jude (Libenie) Chery of Lakeworth, Florida; brother-in-law, Ronald (Doris) Hull; aunts, Eugie Raymond & Ada Smith; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends in Nassau, Florida and Nashville.

A Public Walk-Thru will be held at Lewis & Wright Funeral Home, 2500 Clarksville Hwy, Nashville, TN on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 3, 2021 via Livestream on Facebook from the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 protocol, the service will be limited to family only.

In lieu of flowers the family of Rev. Jethro B. Smith requests donations be made to Clark Memorial United Methodist Church, 1014- 14th Avenue, North, Nashville TN 37208. Please designate donation for Youth Ministry or Older Adult Ministry. Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Sharon Hull Smith, 1115 Dogwood Lane, Burns, Tn 37029.