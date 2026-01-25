Rev. Wyatt makes history as first female Pastor of Historic Kayne Ave. M.B. Church

NASHVILLE, TN — Senior Pastor of Historic Kayne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. P. Michelle Gordon-Wyatt, will make history when she is installed on Saturday, January 24 at 3 pm. Gordon-Wyatt is the first female to hold this position and is the 15th permanent Pastor at the church, located at 1025 12th Ave. in Nashville. She has served as Pastor-Elect since October 26, 2025.

This anointed milestone event reflects Rev. Wyatt’s faithfulness, perseverance, and obedience to God’s call and reveals that her life and ministry are guided by her personal motto: “Be thankful for who and what you are now and keep FIGHTING for what you want to become.”

The significant occasion will showcase a full weekend of activities, taking place Friday, January 23-Sunday, January 25. All events will be at Kayne Avenue.

The activities include a Christian Comedy Show, Friday, January 23, at 7 p.m. featuring Sissy Brown of WQQK (92.1) as the emcee, and guests, comedians T.C. Cope and Sister Willie Ruth.

The historic Installation Service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. Rev. Trevor Crenshaw, pastor of Trinity M. B. Church of Florence, AL, will be the featured preacher. The worship service takes place on Sunday at 10 a.m., featuring Rev. Dr. D. Z. Cofield of Good Hope M. B. Church in Houston, TX.

“I am honored to return to my home church and be elected as Pastor. While this is a milestone occasion, it is most important that I serve God. I am humbled to have been called to be the Shepherd of this dedicated congregation,” said Rev. Wyatt.

This dynamic Pastor accepted Christ at an early age and united with Kayne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. In March 2007, she and her family joined Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

In January 2012, Rev. Wyatt answered God’s call into the preached ministry. She delivered her initial sermon on August 26, 2012, under the pastoral leadership of the late Rev. Michael D. Broadnax, Sr. After much prayer and discernment, she was led to return to Kayne Avenue in August 2022, under the leadership of Senior Pastor Rev. Harmon E. Stockdale, Jr. She was ordained on June 4, 2023, and served as Executive Pastor., until she became Pastor-Elect.

Rev. Dr. Paula “Michelle” Gordon-Wyatt is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert E. Gordon and Joyce H. Gordon. She received her early education in the Metropolitan Nashville–Davidson County School System and graduated from Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove, Illinois, in June 1986.

Rev. Wyatt’s life reflects a deep commitment to service, scholarship, and faith. Her journey is grounded in education, and healthcare, as well as Bible and Theology. She earned her Practical Nurse Diploma and served for many years as a pediatric charge nurse. She completed both an Associate of Applied Science and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Tennessee State University, earned a Master of Science in Nursing summa cum laude from Union University, and received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Vanderbilt University. As a healthcare professional, Dr. Wyatt is a compassionate advocate for patients and the hospitals she serves, exemplifying excellence, integrity, and care. In addition to her pastoral calling, Dr. Wyatt maintains active membership in several professional and religious organizations.

Rev. Dr. Wyatt is married to Michael B. Wyatt, Sr., a union of 36 years. They are the proud parents of two children—Michael B. Wyatt, Jr. (daughter-in-love Jade), Alyssa Janae’, and are the joyful grandparents of four grandchildren.

Kayne Avenue was established in 1872, as ‘The College Street Baptist Church.’ Throughout the years, the Church still stands strong, making history with God’s guidance and purpose.