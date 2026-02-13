Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream – Turning Ice Cream Into an Experience

Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream is an experiential dessert brand built on the belief that ice cream should be fun, interactive, and rooted in community. Founded by Nashville natives Maliyah Bass and Bariangela Segovia, the brand brings people together through premium rolled ice cream, popsicles, and hands-on experiences designed to turn dessert into something memorable.

Bass and Segovia’s journey began long before launching their business. Growing up in Nashville, they played little league basketball together, learning early lessons in teamwork, communication, and dedication — values that would later shape their entrepreneurial vision. A college spring break trip to New York introduced them to rolled ice cream, inspiring them to bring the concept home. Determined to create something new, they launched Tennessee’s first rolled ice cream food truck, known as the Roll Bus, offering a unique experience that quickly captured the community’s attention.

Their commitment to innovation continued when they opened their first brick-and-mortar location during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite uncertainty, the brand focused on creating moments of joy and connection, reinforcing its mission of building community through shared experiences.

As the business evolved, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream introduced The Roll Academy, an interactive class where guests learn to craft rolled ice cream themselves. Now operating inside the Nashville Farmers’ Market, The Roll Academy has become a popular destination for families, groups, and corporate teams seeking a creative, hands-on activity.

Building on this momentum, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream is preparing to expand further within the Nashville Farmers’ Market this March by offering rolled ice cream and popsicles alongside its experiential classes. Rooted in friendship, resilience, and purpose, the brand continues to grow while inviting the Nashville community to have fun, spread joy, and try something new.

Contact: Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream — (615) 541-9048 | https://www.rolled4ever.com/