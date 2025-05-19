‘Sacred Blues’ Event to Explore Black Spirituality Through Film, Music, and Conversation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scarritt Bennett Center will host Sacred Blues: “Sinners” and the Rhythm of Black Spirituality at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, in the Harambee Auditorium. This free hybrid event will explore the tension between religion and spirituality in Black life, drawing on themes from the film Sinners.

Rev. Kelli X, Director of Racial Justice Ministries at Scarritt Bennett, will lead the conversation, which will examine the grief and glory of gospel and blues, and the cultural struggle between celebration and appropriation.

Joining the discussion virtually is Saul Williams, artist and actor who portrayed the pastor and father of Sammie in Sinners. Rev. jeff o. carr, founder and Chief Spiritual Officer of The Infinity Fellowship, will participate in person.

The event invites attendees to share questions, insights, and reflections during this exploration at the intersection of faith, film, and culture. Admission and parking are free, but registration is requested to help anticipate attendance.