Slim + Husky’s Pizza Opens First Williamson County Location at The Factory at Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Slim + Husky’s Pizza, the Nashville-born artisan pizza brand known for bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and cultural energy, is bringing its one-of-a-kind dining experience to Franklin, Tennessee. Opening inside The Factory at Franklin, this marks the company’s first Williamson County location and its 11th restaurant nationwide, joining sites in Nashville, Memphis, Atlanta, Jackson (MS), and Jefferson City (MO).

The Franklin location will serve Slim + Husky’s fan-favorite menu of signature artisan pizzas, roasted wings, stuffed cheesy bread, fresh salads, decadent cinnamon rolls, and frozen slushies. Guests will be able to order in-store, online, through third-party delivery partners including Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, or through catering services for larger events. In addition, customers inside The Factory’s food hall can conveniently order directly from their tables or the bar.

GRAND OPENING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The restaurant’s August 30-31 soft opening featured 50% off discounts for employees of Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District. Attendees were also among the first to learn about Slim + Husky’s new literacy initiative, Reading is Doughp, which rewards students with cinnamon rolls, slushies, and pizza for achieving reading milestones. On Friday, September 12 at 11AM, Slim + Husky’s and the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony and community celebration. Guests are invited to join the founders, staff, and local leaders for the ceremonial opening of the new restaurant. Full-service dining including dine-in, online and table side will be live with third party delivery service from Uber Eats and Door Dash coming soon.

CULTURE MEETS FLAVOR

Since launching in 2017, Slim + Husky’s has built its brand on the intersection of food, culture, and community. Each menu item connects to Black excellence in music, arts, and culture — from pizzas like House Party (inspired by the classic 1990s film) to wings like Triple Sauce Mafia (a nod to Memphis hip-hop legends Three 6 Mafia) to cinnamon rolls like Cookie Monsta (a childhood throwback favorite).

The Franklin location will continue Slim + Husky’s tradition of scratch-made quality — dough prepared fresh daily, wings brined and roasted in-house, and sauces and drizzles made from scratch.

QUOTES

“Slim + Husky’s has always been about more than pizza — it’s about culture, creativity, and connection. Opening at The Factory at Franklin allows us to bring those values to Williamson County and share our flavors with a brand-new community.” – Clint Gray, Co-Founder, Slim + Husky’s Pizza