Smiles with Santa Event to Offer Free Dental Cleanings on Dec. 6

NASHVILLE — Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center will host its annual “Smiles with Santa” event on Saturday, Dec. 6, beginning at 8 a.m. The longtime holiday tradition offers free dental cleanings for adults and children as part of the center’s effort to expand access to high-quality, affordable care in the communities it serves.

The event operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with MWCHC staff volunteering their time to provide the cleanings. Children attending will also have the opportunity to take photos with Santa.