SPOTTED LANTERNFLY DETECTED IN EAST TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE — A report from a citizen in East Tennessee led to the discovery of Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) in Knox County.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) confirmed the SLF detection after inspectors and a TDA detection dog verified 15 adult SLF on a tree of heaven. This marks the first detection of the invasive insect in Knox County.

“Citizen reports are essential in stopping the spread of this destructive pest,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., said. “This non-native insect threatens the health and viability of several agricultural businesses in our state. We want your help in watching out for this pest and reporting and eliminating any you find.”

SLF are invasive insects that attack a wide variety of plants, from grapevines and fruit trees to hardwoods. They deposit egg masses on nearly any solid object, including vehicles, trailers, firewood, outdoor gear, furniture, and toys. People and their belongings can unknowingly carry these eggs, allowing the pest to spread far beyond its original range.

TDA urges Tennesseans to help protect the state’s agriculture and natural resources:

If you see SLF or an egg mass, take photos and report the sighting at www.tn.gov/protecttnforests/resources/report-a-pest.html.

Next, stomp the insect and destroy egg masses by smashing them or dousing them with rubbing alcohol.

Check vehicles, boats, campers, and outdoor equipment to make sure they are free of SLF or egg masses before moving them.

