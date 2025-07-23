Students at two Metro high schools get new transit service through Choose How You Move

NASHVILLE, TN – New transit service funded by Choose How You Move will make it easier for students and staff at two Metro Nashville (MNPS) high schools to use WeGo Public Transit to get to and from school in the new academic year. Route 6 will serve McGavock High School and Route 52 will serve Glencliff High School, twice each school day during the academic year.

“We know many of our high school students rely on transit to get to their classes and for some of them, gaps in that service have made it challenging,” said Mayor O’Connell. “The new service to McGavock and Glencliff High Schools is another way we’re already making it easier to get around using transit.

”

The new service will be in place during the 2025/26 school year, and more improvements are expected for students and staff in future years through the Choose How You Move program.

Sabrina Sussman, the Chief Program Officer for Choose How You Move added, “Choose How You Move makes using public transportation more convenient and accessible for everyone. Students will be able to take transit straight to their first class of the day, and this is an example of making transit make sense for more Nashvillians.”

The routes near McGavock and Glencliff have proven to be two of the routes with consistent student ridership.

“In District 15, I know there are many students who routinely use WeGo to get to and from McGavock. Students were walking from the #6 bus stop on Lebanon Pike, up McGavock Pike, to the school. The new link makes that a much safer and shorter journey,” said District 15 Council Member Jeff Gregg.

“A partnership between WeGo and MNPS called the StrIDe program allows students and staff to ride WeGo for no charge. Over the past year, the program provided 712,381 rides, including 16,446 for MNPS staff. MNPS students and staff are an important part of our WeGo service,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland.

“We’re grateful to Mayor O’Connell and WeGo for prioritizing transportation access for our students through this partnership,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Superintendent of Metro Nashville Public Schools. “The service, combined with the ability for our high school students to ride WeGo at no cost through the StrIDe program, removes barriers and expands access to Metro Nashville Public Schools. This is another step toward ensuring every student can engage fully in their education and choose the academic program that is right for them.”

Council member Jordan Huffman, who worked with WeGo to bring these changes, noted, “The upcoming reestablished bus service to McGavock High School is about more than transportation; it’s about opportunity. Reliable transit ensures our students can get to school safely and on time, breaking down barriers and helping them succeed in and out of the classroom.”