Tennessee BBB Warns Consumers of Rising Puppy Scams During the Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, many families begin searching for the perfect gift and for some, that means welcoming a new puppy into their home. However, Better Business Bureau Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is urging consumers to use caution, as puppy scams spike this time of year.

Each year, thousands of consumers nationwide fall victim to fraudulent online pet sellers. Scammers often create convincing websites, post adorable photos, and claim to have puppies available for immediate adoption or shipping. Once money is sent, the “seller” disappears and the puppy never arrives.

“Scammers play on emotion, especially during the holidays,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO serving Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Families looking for a furry friend can easily be swept up in excitement, and these fraudsters know that. We want consumers to slow down, ask questions, and verify before paying any money.”

According to BBB Scam Tracker, reports of pet scams significantly increase from October through January. Fraudsters often pressure buyers by saying the puppy is in high demand or promise holiday discounts to encourage quick payment. They may also request additional fees for insurance, temperature-controlled crates, vaccinations, or holiday delivery guarantees, all of which are red flags.

BBB Tips to Avoid Puppy Scams This Holiday Season

See the pet in person (or via live video). Scammers avoid live interaction. If a seller refuses a FaceTime or video call with the puppy, walk away.

Do a reverse image search. Scammers often steal photos of real puppies from legitimate breeders or online listings.

Avoid paying with untraceable methods. Gift cards, Zelle, Cash App, and cryptocurrency offer no protection. Use a credit card when possible.

Research the breeder or seller. Check reviews, search for complaints, and look for a physical address and working phone number.

Beware of deals that feel “too good to be true.” Purebred puppies or high demand breeds rarely come with unusually low prices, especially during the holidays.

Confirm shipping details. Reputable breeders typically do not ship pets without extensive screening and contracts. Unexpected “shipping issues” or extra fees are common scam tactics.

What to Do if You’ve Been Scammed

Consumers who believe they’ve fallen victim should report the scam to BBB Scam Tracker immediately. Reporting helps warn others and assists local authorities in tracking fraud trends during the busy holiday season.

“Adding a pet to your family can be a joyful and meaningful experience,” Householder added. “We want to make sure those holiday memories are happy ones, not overshadowed by a scam.”

For more tips and trustworthy resources, visit BBB.org.

Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

25 Century Blvd Suite 101

Nashville, TN 37214