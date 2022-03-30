Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University will host its 13th Women of Legend and Merit Awards Dinner is Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Actress Lynn Whitfield is the special guest. The event will feature honorees Attorney Phyllis Hildreth, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, NewsChannel 5 Anchor, Producer Tuwanda Coleman, and Judge Allegra Walker.

The public is invited to this event. Ticket information and sponsorship information are below.

Sponsorship Levels

Sponsorship levels are included which includes attendance at the WOLM VIP Reception.

Individual Tickets

Here is the link to pay by ACH or credit card for tickets to dinner.

https://epay.tnstate.edu/C20204_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=74&SINGLESTORE=true

Table Purchase

Here is the link if you are interested in simply purchasing a table (No attendance at VIP Reception).

https://epay.tnstate.edu/C20204_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=75&SINGLESTORE=true

Corporate/Business Program Ads

Corporate/Business/Individual ads are included with table sponsorship.

Non-Sponsorship Corporate/Business/Individual Program Ad Purchase

¼ Page: $200.00

½ Page: $300.00

Full Page: $500.00