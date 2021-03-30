The Adventure Park at Nashville will Host “Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees” April 2-4th

Nashville, TN ––The Adventure Park at Nashville, the zip line and treetop climbing experience, announces “Easter Egg Hunt In The Trees”.

On Easter weekend, April 2-4, the park will hold Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees! The Easter bunny will be hard at work hiding eggs for a COVID-friendly hunt all weekend long. The Easter Egg Hunt is free; however, guests still need to purchase a ticket for climbing, as the eggs will be hidden up high.

About The Adventure Park at Nashville

Sporting 12 different courses, including 15 zip lines, and 156 different elements, The Adventure Park is the largest attraction of its kind in the Nashville area offering fun for adventurers of all ages and ability levels.

There are trails suitable for kids, teens, adults, and groups. These trails consist of platforms installed in the trees and connected by various configurations of cable, wood, and rope to form “crossings” of different kinds including the ever-popular zip lines. Climbers wear harnesses that are doubly secured to safety cables using the Park’s “always locked on” system of interlocking safety clips. Before venturing onto the trails, climbers receive an interactive orientation and practice session.

Non-climbing family and friends are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground by following along on the walking path below the courses, relaxing at the picnic tables, and enjoying the community firepit.

For further details and updates, please visit www.MyAdventurePark.com/ NAP or (615) 610 – 9500.