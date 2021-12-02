Words cannot express the pain and devastation we felt this morning over the senseless murder of our beloved friend/family member Mrs. Jackie Avant. Her brutal murder is not only a loss to her entire family but is a terrible loss to everyone who met her.



Her warm and kind personality was evident to everyone who came into contact with her, and her loving smile was a Blessing to us all. Clarence Avant her husband of 54 years while safe is currently grieving but resting with his family.



Our prayers go out to Clarence, Nicole, and Alex as they try and navigate through what has to be the most difficult time in their lives.



“I cannot express how overwhelmingly pained I am at the loss of such a beautiful person as Jackie Avant. For her to be killed in such a senseless way is unfathomable. There are no 2 more kind and generous people than Clarence and Jackie and for their home and their lives to be violated in such a violent manner is unconscionable. My thoughts and prayers go out to them and their children as we all work to get through this most difficult time,”

Stated Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. – Chairman of Bakewell Media and a lifelong friend to the Avant Family