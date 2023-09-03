The Reverends Drs. Calvin H. Sydnor 111 and Charlotte Ann Blake Sydnor

The Reverends Drs. Calvin H. Sydnor III and Charlotte Ann Blake Sydnor 83 years and 80 years shares 61 loving years many memories with family and friends  with a total of 61 years of loving, parenting, and   preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for a combined total of 101 years, and a combined total of pastoral ecumenical ministry of 60 years.

“We are thankful for two older children: The Rev. Dr. Gloria L. Sydnor Smith, Esquire and The Rev. Dr. Calvin H. Sydnor 1V and The Rev. Joanna Wells Sydnor- Co Pastors, and Mr. Christopher E. Sydnor, Administrator for Section 8 Housing, for continuing the “Legacy of Faithful Service” in the Church and Community.God has not only blessed us, God has shown favor by giving us 3 adult children; 2 daughters-in-love, 1 son-in-love;12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.,” they said.