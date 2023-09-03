The Reverends Drs. Calvin H. Sydnor III and Charlotte Ann Blake Sydnor 83 years and 80 years shares 61 loving years many memories with family and friends with a total of 61 years of loving, parenting, and preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for a combined total of 101 years, and a combined total of pastoral ecumenical ministry of 60 years.

“We are thankful for two older children: The Rev. Dr. Gloria L. Sydnor Smith, Esquire and The Rev. Dr. Calvin H. Sydnor 1V and The Rev. Joanna Wells Sydnor- Co Pastors, and Mr. Christopher E. Sydnor, Administrator for Section 8 Housing, for continuing the “Legacy of Faithful Service” in the Church and Community.God has not only blessed us, God has shown favor by giving us 3 adult children; 2 daughters-in-love, 1 son-in-love;12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.,” they said.