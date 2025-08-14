Toon appointed new role at MMCV

NASHVILLE, TN — MMCV, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mehar-ry Medical College (MMC), has announced the appointment of De-Vena Toon as Vice President of Legal and Corporate Strategy. In her new role, Toon will lead legal compliance, business strategy, and help scale the organization’s diverse portfolio of ventures. Toon, a seasoned expert in legal insight and business strategy, brings a wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions, early-stage financing, and navigating regulated industries.

She will collaborate closely with the MMCV Executive Leadership team to structure deals, manage operations, and support the organization’s continued growth. “We’re excited to add De-Vena to the team. Her proven expertise strengthens our ability to scale our efforts and maintain momentum as we build a portfolio of impactful ventures,” said Reginald Holt, CEO of MMCV, Inc. “Her role is crucial as we continue to push boundaries and elevate healthcare solutions.” Since joining the team full-time in May 2025, Toon has already made significant contributions, notably in her involvement in the acquisition of eight clinics previously operated by Sanitas Medical Centers, in partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Her leadership in this deal exemplifies the strategic direction she aims to pursue at MMCV.

“I’m honored to be part of this journey at MMCV. The team’s commitment to advancing healthcare and supporting innovative companies that make a real difference in people’s lives is truly in-spiring,” said Toon. “I’m eager to help continue the momentum and see where this work takes us in pushing boundar-ies and creating lasting impact.”

In addition to her professional role, Toon is active in the community and serves in various leadership capacities, including as a member of the National Bar Association, the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association, and the Greater Nashville Private Capi-tal Association. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. MMCV, Inc., established in 2021, aims to drive commercial opportunities through partnerships, technology trans-fer, and strategic investments that sup-port initiatives within Meharry Medical College. For more information, visit www. mmcvinc.com.