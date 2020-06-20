US Attorney General Refuses to Be Pushed Out

In an attempt at another “Friday Night Massacre” the Trump administration tried to oust Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney for the Southern District of New York who has investigated a number of President Trump’s associates that ultimately resulted in prison time. Berman defied Barr by refusing to step down. Attorney Berman was not aware of his forced resignation until he learned of it through a press release. An hour after learning of his forced resignation, Berman released a rough statement. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate,” Berman said. “Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption.” Berman’s rebuttal came about an hour after the Department of Justice announced Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who has never been a prosecutor.