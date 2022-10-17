MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting

a walk-in hiring fair for nurses October 19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Alvin C. York campus

to help reduce critical staffing shortages.

The hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing

assistants. Highly qualified applicants interested in medical-surgical or long-term care can

earn up to a $20,000 sign-on bonus.

Nurses have the opportunity to learn about open positions, receive an on-the-spot

interview, and potentially leave with a job offer. If an offer is extended, applicants can

anticipate completing their onboarding process on-site, which may take up to two hours.

Visit the TVHS website for required application materials and a full list of upcoming

monthly career fairs.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-

based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized

tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of

extended care and mental health services.