VIDEO: Lifeguards Save Dolphin from Beaching on Brazilian Coast 

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian lifeguards saved a bottlenose dolphin in distress near the shores of Maresias beach in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

A video of the rescue operation that took place on January 31 was shared by the Fire Department of the city.

In the video shared by the fire department, three lifeguards are seen gently leading the dolphin towards the beach before strapping it on a hoist and placing it into a van. The lifeguards spotted the dolphin in distress swimming too close to the beach and rushed in to save the cetacean.