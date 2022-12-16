WeGo Public Transit celebrated a milestone year, ranging from a groundbreaking to the launch of a new digital fare payment system. Below are just some of the achievements in 2022:

• WeGo opened the doors to the brand new Hillsboro Transit Center in March, which offers convenient service on routes 7 Hillsboro Pike and 17 12th Avenue South.

• Construction began following the November groundbreaking on The Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center, a state of the art facility which will offer multiple bus bays to connect several routes across town.

• We launched QuickTicket, our new digital payment system. Riders can download the QuickTicketTN app or get a reloadable card. Aside from easier boarding and not having to worry about exact change, riders earn free rides with fare capping. This means the cost to ride will never exceed $4 a day or $65 a month.

• WeGo had a record number of new hires in the fall as new bus operators graduated from WeGo Academy.

• Two WeGo Public Transit bus operators and two mechanics received honors for their performances in the state championship roadeo competition held during the Tennessee Public Transportation Association (TPTA) Annual Conference. Earl Rhodes, safety manger, was named Urban Support Employee of the Year.

Pedro Ochoa, Troy Willis, Mark Johnson, Scott Wallace and Earl Rhodes

• Ridership exceeded 100 percent on select routes including: 18 Airport; 55 Murfreesboro Pike; 23 Dickerson Pike; and 52 Nolensville Pike. Weekend ridership increased overall by more than 100 percent.

• We expanded WeGo Link , which provides $2 Uber rides to a bus stop at the following locations: