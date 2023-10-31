NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit and the Nashville Soccer Club are partnering to offer express service to the Tuesday, November 7 playoff game at Geodis Park. Buses will stop at two park-and-ride locations – Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro and the Hickory Hollow stop located at the Global Mall in Antioch.

Cost is $8.50 for a round trip ticket and available through the QuickTicket fare payment system, which can be found at QuickTicketTN.com. Fans should purchase two “1-Ride Express Bus Passes” to cover their round trip fare on their QuickTicket card or phone app. Parking is free at both park-and-ride lots. The drop-off and pick-up location at GEODIS Park will be on Wedgewood Avenue near parking lot 11. All WeGo buses are ADA compliant.

For the November 7 game, the Nashville SC express will operate the schedule listed below:

· Depart from Old Fort Park 6:10 p.m.

· Depart from Hickory Hollow 6:45 p.m.

· Arrive at Geodis Park 7:15 p.m.

The return trip will depart 30 minutes after the game ends. If the game is delayed, the bus will depart 15 minutes after the game ends or at 11:30 p.m., whichever is earlier. Details can be found at WeGoTransit.com.

In addition, Nashville SC fans can continue to use regular service WeGo buses to attend all home games. Route 52 Nolensville Pike provides frequent service, and Route 77 Thompson/Wedgewood provides limited service to all games.