WeGo system changes go into effect January 4

NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, January 4, 2026, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include frequency improvements, expanded hours of service, and an additional WeGo Link zone. These Winter Service Changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on October 23. The expansion in service is made possible by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Choose How You Move program.
Winter 2026 Service Changes
Expanded Service Hours
- 3 West End – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 4 Shelby – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 6 Lebanon Pike – will operate until 12:15 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays
- 7 Hillsboro Pike – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 8 8th Avenue South – will begin service at 5:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 14 Whites Creek – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 18 Airport– will begin service at 5:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 19 Herman – will begin service at 5:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 22 Bordeaux– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 23 Dickerson Pike– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 34 Opry Mills – will operate until 11:15 p.m. on weekdays and weekends
- 41 Golden Valley – will operate until 10:15 p.m. on weekdays; will operate new hourly service (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on weekends
- 50 Charlotte Pike– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 52 Nolensville Pike– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 55 Murfreesboro Pike – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 56 Gallatin Pike– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays
- 79 Skyline – will operate new 45-minute service (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Sundays
- Access – will match weekday fixed-route service hours on Sundays
Frequency Improvements
- 3 West End – from 15 minutes to 10 minutes (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and from 20 minutes to 15 minutes from 6:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on weekdays; from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on weekends
- 7 Hillsboro Pike – from 30 minutes to 20 minutes from 6:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on weekdays; from 30 minutes to 20 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on weekends
- 34 Opry Mills – from 60 minutes to 40 minutes (6 a.m. to 11 p.m.) on weekends
- 52 Nolensville Pike – from 15 minutes to 10 minutes (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and from 20 minutes to 15 minutes from 6:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on Weekdays; from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on weekends
Service Expansion
- WeGo Link – expand service in East Thompson Lane area; transfer points at East Thompson Lane & Murfreesboro Pike and Thompson Lane & Nolensville Pike
For more detailed information on these changes, customers are invited to visit the Customer Information Window at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central or visit us online at WeGoTransit.com.