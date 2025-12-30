WeGo system changes go into effect January 4

NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, January 4, 2026, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include frequency improvements, expanded hours of service, and an additional WeGo Link zone. These Winter Service Changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on October 23. The expansion in service is made possible by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Choose How You Move program.

Winter 2026 Service Changes

Expanded Service Hours

3 West End – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

4 Shelby – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

6 Lebanon Pike – will operate until 12:15 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays

7 Hillsboro Pike – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

8 8 th Avenue South – will begin service at 5:15 a.m. on Sundays

14 Whites Creek – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. on Sundays

18 Airport– will begin service at 5:15 a.m. on Sundays

19 Herman – will begin service at 5:15 a.m. on Sundays

22 Bordeaux– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

23 Dickerson Pike– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

34 Opry Mills – will operate until 11:15 p.m. on weekdays and weekends

41 Golden Valley – will operate until 10:15 p.m. on weekdays; will operate new hourly service (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on weekends

50 Charlotte Pike– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

52 Nolensville Pike– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

55 Murfreesboro Pike – will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

56 Gallatin Pike– will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays

79 Skyline – will operate new 45-minute service (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Sundays

Access – will match weekday fixed-route service hours on Sundays

Frequency Improvements

3 West End – from 15 minutes to 10 minutes (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and from 20 minutes to 15 minutes from 6:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on weekdays; from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on weekends

7 Hillsboro Pike – from 30 minutes to 20 minutes from 6:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on weekdays; from 30 minutes to 20 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on weekends

34 Opry Mills – from 60 minutes to 40 minutes (6 a.m. to 11 p.m.) on weekends

52 Nolensville Pike – from 15 minutes to 10 minutes (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and from 20 minutes to 15 minutes from 6:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on Weekdays; from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on weekends

Service Expansion

WeGo Link – expand service in East Thompson Lane area; transfer points at East Thompson Lane & Murfreesboro Pike and Thompson Lane & Nolensville Pike

For more detailed information on these changes, customers are invited to visit the Customer Information Window at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central or visit us online at WeGoTransit.com.