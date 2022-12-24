On December 25, 2022 and December 26, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will operate its buses and Access vans on a Sunday/Holiday schedule in observance of Christmas. WeGo will also operate a Sunday/Holiday schedule on January 1, 2023 and January 2, 2023 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. In addition, WeGo will not operate the WeGo Star or its express bus routes on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2.

WeGo buses will operate on Saturday schedules on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Please note that WeGo will offer extended service on 16 bus routes on New Year’s Eve and will operate a special New Year’s Eve excursion train, which requires reservations. For a list of bus routes operating on extended hours, visit WeGoTransit.com.

For detailed bus service information, please consult the route schedules at WeGoTransit.com. Customers can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App or contact Customer Care at 615-862-5950.