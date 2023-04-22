Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Cheryl Brown, Williamson County GOP’s first black chair, has lost her bid for re-election.

A record turnout of more than 600 people showed up at The Factory at Franklin Tuesday to participate in the biennial Republican Party county reorganization convention.

Williamson County GOP Chair Cheryl Brown lost her bid for re-election.

Tracy Miller, a longtime Republican Party figure in Tennessee, easily beat incumbent Brown. Miller was elected chairman with a total 415 votes. Brown received 194 votes.

While speaking at the event, Brown touted her success as chairman and mocked the “Tennessee Three,” saying “radical liberals in Nashville are using the tragedy we saw happen in our backyard as an opportunity to push their woke agenda.”

Brown lost her bid for re-election despite the local party having brought in the most revenue of the state’s 95 county parties during her tenure.

Brown was 1st vice chairman when she stepped into the position as chairman in 2019 after Dr. Omar Humada stepped down as chair for personal reasons just months after the election. Brown was elected to the position in 2021.

Miller is a member of a group of conservatives calling themselves Vision 2023, which is an affiliated with Gary Humble, former candidate for Tennessee State Senate. Vision 2023 gained traction during the pandemic. Its mission is to recruit “great conservative” local, state and federal political candidates and call out current leaders deemed not conservative enough.

The party convention, originally scheduled for March 30, was rescheduled after a resignation letter last week from the Williamson County Republican Party Contest and Credentials Committee and convention chairman charged with ensuring the election was fair. Th Tennessee Republican Party took over organizing the convention, which was held Tuesday.

In good news department, Williamson County TN GOP got completely routed tonight and all the good guys won!!

RINO Chair Cheryl Brown got destroyed 415 to 197

The other positions were even more of a gap than that. The RINOS are OUT!!!— HuckleberryWon7 (@HuckleberryWon7) April 19, 2023