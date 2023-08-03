LEBANON, TN — For the third consecutive year, Kubota Tractor Corporation has named five winners in its annual Kubota Hometown Proud™ Grant Program. This year, the company is especially proud to announce that The Black Farms, Food and Families Project, supported by local Kubota dealer Absolute Kubota, is one of those winners!

Black farmers comprise less than 2% of all growers in America, and Fiddler’s Grove Historic Village aims to revitalize minority interest in agriculture in Wilson County, Tennessee, through a “seed-to-feed” project that extends beyond its locale at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair to the larger community. The Black Food, Farms and Families project, in partnership with Absolute Kubota, will use a Kubota Hometown Proud Grant to build an educational greenhouse to grow and distribute food, showcase minority-focused historic buildings that preserve the history of local agriculture and its people, and bring more diversity to educational activities in Wilson County. If awarded the Kubota 2023 Community Choice Grant, the organization would coordinate additional programs to support community gardens, install fruit trees, create and build on more initiatives for farmers through increased work with other local nonprofits.

Continuing its vow to invest in local U.S. communities, Kubota is awarding each regional winner $100,000 to help revitalize a community project. And the giving keeps going.

Now, each of the five regional winners are put to a national public vote to determine which will be the recipient of an additional $100,000 grant as the Community Choice Winner, doubling their grant dollars. In addition, every voter who participates is entered into a separate sweepstakes* for a chance to win a Kubota BX Series sub-compact tractor or Z200 Series zero turn mower.

Help Kubota keep helping local communities and vote now for the Community Choice Winner by visiting KubotaHometownProud.com to cast a vote for one of the top five community projects. Voting is open now until August 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CT. The community project with the most votes will be announced as the Kubota Community Choice Award winner in September 2023.

National Support for More Local Resources

Each dealer in Kubota’s 1,100-strong dealer network strives to give back and Kubota is helping to further bridge their local relationships by connecting national grant resources to important community projects that make significant local impact.

“Absolute Kubota is honored to represent this well-deserved program as Kubota works to give back to projects like these in hometowns across America – communities like ours are the heart and soul of our country and we are proud to deliver on-the-ground support to our local non-profit partners,” says Matt Bryson, Director of Sales at Absolute Kubota. “We have served the equipment needs of this area for years, and we are excited and honored to partner with Black Farms, Food and Families Project, at Fiddler’s Grove Historic Village to bring this year’s Kubota Hometown Proud Grant to Lebanon.”

The program is now giving you a chance to bring even more funding home to a local community with a great cause. For more information, and for Kubota Hometown Proud Grant Program official rules, visit KubotaHometownProud.com.

Calling all 501(c)(3) Nonprofits and Municipalities: Enter a community project into the Kubota Hometown Proud Grant ™ Program for a chance to win $100,000 to revitalize a public space. The application process was open March 1 through March 31, 2023, and any community project – from parks and playgrounds to rodeo arenas or community gardens and more – was invited to enter. Five winners were selected to win $100,000. Then, from August 1-14 the public is invited to cast a vote for one of the top five winning projects. The community project with the highest number of votes will be presented with the Kubota Community Choice Award and will receive an additional $100,000 grant in September. Visit KubotaHometownProud.com to enter.

