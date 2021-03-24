Women’s History Month Colour of Music Featured Artist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)—Born and raised in Munich, Germany, violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport was born into the musical family of American soprano Africa Yarbo-Davenport and the late Austrian conductor Hans Peter Jillich. Anyango regularly performs in such notable venues as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Royal Festival Hall London, Teatro Mayor Bogotá, Mozarteum Saal Salzburg, and Teatro Colon and can be heard on radio and TV in the US, South America, and Europe.

Ms. Yarbo-Davenport is the winner of numerous awards, including the prestigious Theodore Presser Scholar Award, International Competition for Romantic Music, IBLA World Competition Italy, Jugend Musiziert Germany, Alpen-Adria Wettbewerb, MTNA USA, the Rotary Club Salzburg Prize, among others.

In 2017 Anyango made her début as the newly appointed soloist and conductor of the Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi, an all-female chamber orchestra of African ancestry. Under her direction the Virtuosi presented at the University of Houston, University of Richmond, Carnegie Mellon University, W.O. Smith Music School Nashville and more. Ms. Yarbo-Davenport’s recent engagements include solos with the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, the Orchestra Bellas Artes at the televised South American New Year’s Gala, performances on BBC, NPR, FOX, as well as chamber music collaborations with members of the Vienna Philharmonic.

Currently Anyango is Assistant Professor of Violin and Coordinator of Violin and Chamber Music at the Pontifical Javeriana University in Bogota (Colombia) and Los Andes University, as well as artistic director, soloist, and program curator of the Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi, where she is also a member of the festival’s Artistic Committee.

www.anyangomusic.com