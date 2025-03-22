Women’s Weekend At Roger Heights Baptist Church This Weekend

Prayer, laughter, and Strength in Sisterhood! That is the 2025 Women’s Weekend theme at Roger Heights Baptist Church in Nashville, TN. The three-day event will take place March 21-23, 2025.

The kickoff event is a comedy show featuring the local talents of DJ Pryor, Tara Brown, and Jimmie Fitzgerald. The hostess for the show will be Lady Shaunte’ of The Gospel Nashville 790 AM/104.1 FM. Pryor, an actor and stand-up comedian, participated in the CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase in 2019. He has been featured in commercials for the Tennessee Titans, Denny’s, Allstate, and Jack Daniels and has a radio show, The DJ Pryor Show, which will soon become a watchable series. He has also been a guest on Dateline NBC: A Toast to 2019 and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020.

Tara Brown is a celebrated comedian, corporate entertainer, and emcee. She is known across the country for clean and family-friendly comedy. She was featured in major publications, including Newsweek, the Charlotte Observer, the Lancaster News, Carolina Gateway, the Charlotte Post, and CLTure.org. In 2019, Tara achieved another career milestone when she became a resident comedian at the Broadway Comedy Club in New York City. She has been a featured performer at the Big Pine Comedy Festival, Laughlin Laugh Festival, Oak City Comedy Festival, North Carolina Comedy Festival, Queen City Comedy Experience, Stand Up Nashville, Carnival Cruise Line, and the Laugh After Dark Comedy Fest. Jimmie Fitzgerald of Watch Yo Mouth Productions rounds the lineup with Christian and clean comedy.

The Saturday event is going to be a Prayer Breakfast and Silent Auction starting at 10 am, and a donation of $10 per person is requested. The weekend will culminate with the worship service on March 23, 2025, at 11am with Pastor San Franklin of the Love Center South. Apostle Franklin, a vocalist and vocal director, has been featured on many Stellar, Grammy, and Dove award-winning recordings and gospel stage plays. She has not been able to run from the preaching or singing ministry and has combined the two and calls it “Evangesinging”. She is the Middle TN District supervisor for the Celebration of Praise Ministries. She has an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Divinity from St. Thomas Christian University.

All women should wear shades of pink and purple. For more information, you may visit the church website at www.rogerheights.org.