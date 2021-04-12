WPLN News Announces New Education Reporter

For the past year, Kim has been a reporting fellow at The New York Times, where she covered the New York City school system through the lens of kids and families. She was also part of reporting teams that investigated New York City’s high unemployment rate and the Atlanta spa shootings. Kim has also worked at ProPublica and the Baltimore Sun. Kim is especially passionate about focusing on equity and the achievement gap in education.

“I admire WPLN’s commitment to telling stories that are nuanced, contextualized and people-

centered,” Kim says. “With that, I am excited to expand the station’s coverage of students from

underrepresented backgrounds, including recent immigrants, low-income students and pupils fromrural areas.”

This newly created position adds another reporter to WPLN’s growing news team.

“Juliana brings a wealth of national reporting and accountability experience, along with a strong

sense of the mission of local public radio — to go deep on stories that have a real impact on the

conversations around Middle Tennessee,” says Emily Siner, news director of WPLN News. “We’re

excited to see what we’re able to cover with a dedicated education reporter.”

A first-generation college graduate and New York native, Kim attended Barnard College in New York

City. She was a senior staff reporter at The Columbia Spectator, the second-oldest college daily

paper in the U.S.

Nashville Public Radio would like to thank the Thorne Family Charitable Fund, the Scarlett

Foundation, the HCA Healthcare Foundation, the Joe C. Davis Foundation and Carol Kirshner for

their generous support of our education beat.

