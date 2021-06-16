Yo-Yo and Michael Eric Dyson Among National African American Music Museum’s State of Black Music Summit Panelists

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Hip Hop Pioneer Yo-Yo and Michael Eric Dyson Among State of Black Music Panelists

We’re excited to announce our panelists for the State of Black Music Summit presented by Amazon and Nissan in partnership with Sony Music, Slim + Husky’s Pizza, and LawChamps, happening Friday, June 18!

Joining us for this day-long event to discuss the intersections of Black music and culture are hip hop pioneer Yo-Yo, author and scholar Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, fashion icon and TV personality Bevy Smith, and radio producer and media personality Laiya St. Clair.

Also appearing LIVE on stage at NMAAM’s Roots Theater for the summit:

Spotify’s Whitney-Gayle Benta; entertainment industry executives and entrepreneurs Azim Rashid and Brandon Pankey; Tennessee Titans’ Senior Director of Community Relations, Tina Tuggle; and Living Legends Foundation board member Pat Shields.

Tune in Friday, June 18 via NMAAM’s YouTube channel, beginning at 9:30AM CDT/10:30AM EDT. Be sure to RSVP so you’ll receive reminders about the State of Black Music Summit!

