Nashville, Tennessee – (TN Tribune) – You Have The Power, a local advocacy

organization for victims of violence, is proud to announce the “You Have The Power: Walk the Talk” walk taking place on October 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Centennial Park.

This event is a meaningful initiative aimed at honoring the lives of those who have tragically lost their lives to violence in Davidson County. The funds raised through this event will support the Children’s Memory Garden, the Youth Impact Curriculum, and You Have The Power’s other efforts to address the issues that are affecting our communities, including gun safety, fentanyl addiction, and domestic abuse.

The one-mile walk at Centennial Park will conclude at the Children’s Memory Garden of

Nashville located within the park, providing participants with a reflective space to pay tribute and remember the young lives taken too soon. Through this event, the organization aims to bring together individuals from all walks of life to collectively stand against violence and its devastating impacts.

“The Children’s Memory Garden, renovated and re-dedicated in 2022, is designed to be a place of quiet reflection” said Andrea Conte, Founder of You Have The Power. “We prepare an annual book of families’ memories of their children lost to violence: Voices from the Garden. Proceeds from the walk will support the preparation and printing of this ‘yearbook,’ among our other initiatives.”

Registration for “You Have The Power: Walk the Talk” is now open, and individuals interested in joining this important event can sign up online. On-site registration will also be available on the day of the event.