NASHVILLE, TN – September 19, 2022 – Today, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee announced a new initiative to provide home security tools to help keep victims of abuse safe. Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, is donating up to 1,000 Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras to YWCA, the largest provider of domestic violence services in Tennessee.

YWCA’s staff and advocates will share the devices with individuals and families along with a free Ring Protect Plan subscription for the life of each device as an additional component of safety planning.

Ring will also provide a monetary contribution to advance YWCA’s impact for survivors across the Nashville and Middle Tennessee region. YWCA, one of the oldest nonprofits in middle Tennessee, operates the largest domestic violence shelter in the region so adults and children fleeing abuse can heal and work toward building safer, self-sufficient lives.

“Our clients know they are safe inside the walls of YWCA’s Weaver Domestic Violence Center,” said YWCA President and CEO, Sharon K. Roberson. “However, when they leave our emergency shelter and move back into the community, there is a real fear their abuser may find and harm them or other family members. This donation will help provide not only peace of mind, but also a greater sense of safety and security. So many survivors do not

have the means to purchase this technology, and we are truly grateful that this donation will meet our clients’ needs at no cost to them.”

“YWCA offers life-saving and life-changing services to empower survivors while offering them safety and critical resources to help them rebuild their lives,” said Karla Torres, Head of Community Engagement at Ring. “We’re honored to support YWCA’s expert services and long-standing regional impact. We hope to contribute to survivors’ peace of mind and amplify YWCA’s mission to advance community safety and justice for all.”

The YWCA and Ring collaboration launches at the 124-year-old nonprofit’s offices, as Domestic Violence Awareness Month approaches. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Nashville Mayor John Cooper were in attendance, along with representatives from YWCA partner agencies. These anti-violence and community agencies will also benefit from this collaboration. They can request Ring Security Cameras or Video Doorbells from YWCA

who will provide the safety tools to the individuals and families they serve on a case-by-case basis.

“Community safety is my number one priority and the YWCA is a key partner in Nashville’s efforts to keep women, children and families safe,” said Mayor John Cooper. “We know that for many survivors, the cost of a Ring device and the subscription could be a tremendous barrier. I’m honored to be here today to support the initiative between Amazon’s Ring and the YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee – and the role both play

keeping Nashville survivors safe.”



If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, call the 24-hour Crisis & Support Helpline – 800-334-4628 or 24-hour Textline 615-983-5170.