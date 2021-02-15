Related Articles

Religion

AME 2nd Episcopal District Receives Lilly Endowment Grant for Rural Church Revitalization Program

November 14, 2020 Article Submitted Religion, Uncategorized Comments Off on AME 2nd Episcopal District Receives Lilly Endowment Grant for Rural Church Revitalization Program

The Second Episcopal District African Methodist Episcopal Church (SED) has received a grant of $999,726.00 from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help establish the Second District Rural Churches Revitalization Program (RCRP). The program is funded through […]