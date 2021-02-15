Related Articles
AME 2nd Episcopal District Receives Lilly Endowment Grant for Rural Church Revitalization Program
November 14, 2020 Article Submitted Religion, Uncategorized Comments Off on AME 2nd Episcopal District Receives Lilly Endowment Grant for Rural Church Revitalization Program
The Second Episcopal District African Methodist Episcopal Church (SED) has received a grant of $999,726.00 from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help establish the Second District Rural Churches Revitalization Program (RCRP). The program is funded through […]
Philadelphia Pastor Advocates More Mergers in the AME Church
October 23, 2020 Article Submitted Religion Comments Off on Philadelphia Pastor Advocates More Mergers in the AME Church
By Angelena Spears, 1st Episcopal District When May 2021 arrives, it will mark 50 years in ministry for the Rev. Terrence C. Hensford, the pastor of Ward Emmanuel AME Church in Philadelphia. In addition to establishing […]
AME Church 6th Episcopal District Voter Outreach Featured on CNN
December 29, 2020 Article Submitted Religion Comments Off on AME Church 6th Episcopal District Voter Outreach Featured on CNN
(CNN) Rev. Josh Saefkow walked across the stage before his congregation at Flat Creek Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, holding up the front page of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The pastor, […]