Hope abounds for Christmas 2021 amid national tragedies, pandemic variants, laments of families and community suffering tremendous losses. It is a vibrant lively resilient hope that finds its way through the darkness for beginning anew with renewal of faith in God’s gift to the world of incarnate love and peace though the birth and life of Jesus Christ. This hope is the light that guides us here at American Baptist College through the darkness of human suffering in the world. When the forces of fear gather to destroy trust in the future God intends for all people, dreams are dashed, hopes for justice and human flourishing shattered, we cling to the power of God’s love and care for human life. We join the voices in the world singing Glory to God in the highest for the continuous rebirth of God’s gift in the world.



Dr. Forrest E. Harris, Sr.

President, American Baptist College