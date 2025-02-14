Agreed to Differ, Resolved to Love, United to Serve: Church Women United

They are a powerful group of women. An international organization, the membership is made up of women from all denominations and all walks of life. They have been in existence since 1941and their weapons of choice are prayer, advocacy, and action. For over 80 years, they have recognized the value of diversity, and their mission is to empower women to work towards a world of peace and justice. They advocate for issues that affect human dignity; the current issues of homelessness and immigration are the battlegrounds upon which they have taken a stance. The Knoxville Chapter meets monthly and to learn of the current plight of the homeless in Knoxville, CWU invited local advocate Vivian Shipe to share data on the current situation of the 1914 known homeless in Knoxville, and to learn strategies on how to help move the needle in Knoxville to reduce the homelessness crisis.

Shipe reported Knoxville has the largest population of homelessness in the state , the least number of beds available to offer shelter, and shared the distressing fact from the medical examiner’s office that every three days, a homeless person dies in Knoxville. The most recent death being elderly 75-year-old Black man who froze to death in his wheelchair. The plight of immigrants was also a topic for the meeting with longtime member and past president Gussie Cherry reminding the organization to lead with love and use scripture to back the mighty work they do. She also read the following official statement from Margerat Rashing, National President on the official stance of the organization on the current plight of immigrants:

As Church Women United we affirm the dignity and worth of every person, recognizing that all people are created in the image of God (Gensis 1:27). Throughout scripture we are called to love the stranger, care for the vulnerable, and seek justice for those in need, (Leviticus 19:34, Matthew 25:35). We should not forget that Jesus was an immigrant.

The current immigration situate in the United States presents complex challenges. We are called to respond with compassion, wisdom, and a commitment to justice. We acknowledge the hardships faced by immigrant families, many of whom are fleeing violence, poverty, and instability in search of opportunity.

We urge our leaders to work together towards humane and practical solutions that protect human dignity, uphold family unity, and provide clear and just pathways for those seeking refuge and opportunity. We stand with those offering aid, hospitality, and advacacy in the spirit of Christ’s love.