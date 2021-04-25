April 26th Workshop – “A Road Map to Establishing and Supporting Health Ministries in the Faith Community”

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Church Health Ministry Leaders and others members of faith are invited to the workshop “A Road Map to Establishing and Supporting Health Ministries in the Faith Community”April 26, 2021 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm/est.

This is a Virtual Panel Discussion

Panelists are: Diane L. Adams, MD, MPH and Bridgie A. Ford, PhD, Research Team, Juxtopia

The facilitator is : Sandra Burke, Director of Student Career Paths, Rush College, Holly Springs, Mississippi

Join the Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85062377274?pwd=SEtSQVJyY3VyR1BvS2R4dGFCRjFTUT09

or contact [email protected] for more information.