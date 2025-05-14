APSU and Fort Campbell Spouses’ Club partner on new scholarship for military spouses

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the Fort Campbell Spouses’ Club (FCSC) have announced a growing partnership rooted in shared values and a mutual commitment to supporting military families.

This year, APSU’s Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA) Division sponsored the first-ever Fort Campbell Spouses’ Club Scholarship with a $1,500 contribution, matching the FCSC’s own $1,500 allocation. APSU alumnus and Army veteran Larry Carroll generously donated an additional $3,500, bringing the total scholarship amount to $6,500.

The timing of this funding was critical for Brandy Lampley, a senior nursing student, mother of three, and military spouse who was facing serious financial challenges. Lampley, who is set to graduate in August, has been pursuing her degree since 2016 — balancing school, deployments, parenting, and PCS moves. Her financial aid had been exhausted, and she was unable to use her husband’s military education benefits, as he is currently attending Drill Sergeant School and has not yet earned transferability.

With mounting responsibilities, Lampley was quickly running out of options.

Dr. Eve Rice, the director of APSU’s School of Nursing, shared Lampley’s story with the MVA division, and they turned to a natural ally: the Fort Campbell Spouses Club.

FCSC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to supporting military families in the Fort Campbell area. Open to all local spouses of active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and Gold Star families, their mission of education and charitable support aligns with APSU’s institutional values.

Lampley’s story represents exactly why this partnership matters. Through the combined generosity of the FCSC, MVA, and Carroll, she was able to secure the funds she needed to complete her final semester—proving that when communities collaborate, lives are changed.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Scholarship Details

We are proud to announce that APSU will continue sponsoring the FCSC-APSU Spouse Scholarship in 2026. The application will open on Jan. 1, 2026, and may be subject to change based on the new scholarship committee’s review.

Application Requirements:

Online application form

Current DEERS enrollment form

Copy of sponsor’s orders to Fort Campbell

Signed Privacy Act Statement

Personal essay

Eligibility Criteria:

Must possess a valid U.S. military ID and be enrolled in DEERS

Must currently attend or be accepted to Austin Peay State University for the upcoming semester

Must be the spouse of an active duty U.S. soldier assigned to Fort Campbell

Must be a member of the Fort Campbell Spouses’ Club (if not a member, dues will be deducted from the scholarship award)

Must submit a complete application by the deadline; incomplete or late submissions will not be considered

FCSC membership details and the application link are available here. For more information, visit https://www.fortcampbellspousesclub.org/.