APSU PR and Marketing leads with 22 awards at TCPRA state conference

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University’s Office of Public Relations and Marketing brought home 22 awards from the 2025 Tennessee College Public Relations Association (TCPRA) State Conference, earning the most wins among the universities competing.

TCPRA is an alliance of communicators across the state representing public and private colleges and universities, technical schools, technology centers, and community colleges. The organization awarded gold, silver, and bronze distinctions in various categories, which saw more than 400 entries for the contest period between March 2024 and March 2025.

“A win in one category is a win for all,” said APSU’s Interim Executive Director of PR & Marketing Hannah Eden. “Good work comes naturally when you have a strong, connected team. I am incredibly proud of the work we have done over the past year and will continue to do.”

Among other recognitions, APSU received a Best in Show nomination for its Peayple in the Community – Day of Service event and a gold award for large-scale improvements to the university’s website.

“Students today find information differently than they did just a few years ago, but our mission is simple: make it easier to find what they’re looking for,” said Campus Webmaster Jacob Culwell, who spoke on a panel of award winners at TCPRA. “We’ve found that making small, thoughtful changes based on how people use our website can make a massive difference without tearing everything down and starting over.”

During the conference, Eden was also appointed as TCPRA’s vice president of professional development. This new position is focused on providing continual learning opportunities for PR and marketing professionals across the state.

“I am honored and excited to take on this role for TCPRA,” she said. “In this evolving higher-ed landscape and market, you have to stay educated and in communication with your peers.”

See below for the full list of awards the Office of Public Relations and Marketing earned in collaboration with Austin Peay’s various academic and strategic areas:

Gold Awards

Radio Advertisement/PSA – “Campus Showcase”

Specialty Item – “Dining Hall Wall Mural”

Digital Ad, Series – “Austin Peay Did That For Me”

Special Event, 7 Days or Less – “Peayple in the Community: APSU’s Day of Service”

Special Event, More Than 7 Days – “Be a Gov! Tour Admissions Roadshow”

News Writing – “Austin Peay’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute Joins National Park Service to Restore Over 3,000 Acres of Grasslands”

University Website, Overall – “APSU Website Improvements”

University-Related Web Page or Site – “The New Gallery Revamp and Relocation”

Silver Awards

Banners/Outdoor Media – “‘Worth It.’ Campaign Billboards”

Special Event, 7 Days or Less – “Govs Creative Arts Festival”

Newsletter, Printed – “APSURA Newsletter”

Brochure/Flier – “Governors Orientation Guide”

Feature Photography – “Starry Night”

University-Related Web Page or Site – “Career Success Center Revamp”

Bronze Awards