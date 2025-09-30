APSU to host Domino’s Run for Govs 5K on Oct. 11 as title sponsor commits to 3-year partnership

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The 2025 Domino’s Run for Govs 5K and Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs 1K kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Pace Alumni Center on Emerald Hill, with day-of registration opening at 7 a.m.

Antonio Murgas, owner of Domino’s Pizza in Clarksville, has made a generous gift to secure title rights for the Domino’s Run For Govs 5K for the next three years, ensuring continued support for the growing community event.

“This partnership with Austin Peay allows us to give back to the community that has supported our growing business across Clarksville,” said Murgas, who was recently honored with the 2025 Wendell H. Gilbert Award at the Candlelight Ball for his community involvement. “Supporting APSU students through scholarships while bringing our community together for health and wellness perfectly aligns with our values. We’re proud to fuel this campus tradition for the next three years.”

The Run for Govs 5K offers cash prizes to the top three male and female finishers in the in-person race. | Photo by Ralph Acosta

What Participants Get: Every registered participant receives an exclusive race packet featuring the official 2025 event T-shirt, finisher medal, and sponsor goodies. Registration directly supports APSU Foundation scholarships—participants choose which scholarship fund receives their contribution during registration.

“We are excited to partner with a local entrepreneur that is committed to delivering scholarship and community wellness,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “Antonio’s leadership in our community, recognized through the Wendell H. Gilbert Award, makes him the perfect partner for an event that brings together students, alumni, and neighbors to support student success and the Govs For Life Experience.”

Race Options: Participants can compete in-person on the certified USA Track & Field 3.1-mile course at Emerald Hill, or run virtually on their preferred route between Sept. 1 and Oct. 9, 2025. Cash prizes are available for the top three male and female finishers in the in-person race.

Register now at runsignup.com/apsu – T-shirt sizes and quantities are limited for early registrants.

Registration & Pricing

Early Bird Special – Register by Oct. 9 and save!

Domino’s Run for Govs 5K:

Early Bird (ends Oct. 9): $40

Race Day: $45

Virtual: $35

Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs 1K:

Early Bird (ends Oct. 9): $15

Race Day: $20

Virtual: $10

Combo Registration (1K & 5K): Add the 1K to any 5K registration for an additional $5.

Special Rates: Students with a valid APSU ID, APSU employees, K-12 students, and military participants receive $15 off registration fees.

The event is supported by sponsors including Domino’s | Team Murgas, Nashville Predators, F&M Bank, Hometown Septic, Casey Creative Powered by Proforma, and Fleet Feet Clarksville.