Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Linked to 15 COVID-19 Cases
November 4, 2020 Article Submitted Featured, Nashville Comments Off on Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Linked to 15 COVID-19 Cases
Tennessee Tribune Staff NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metro Public Health Department’s updated list of identified COVID-19 clusters includes seven area bars including Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, Tootsie’s and Loser’s. The seven bars were […]
TSU, Meharry and MTSU Professors Reflect on Presidential Debate
October 24, 2020 Cillea Houghton Featured, Politics Comments Off on TSU, Meharry and MTSU Professors Reflect on Presidential Debate
By Cillea Houghton Educators at TSU, Meharry Medical College and MTSU are sharing their reactions to the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, held at Belmont […]
Bradshaw Campaign Launches Video Series Focused on Working-Class Values
October 27, 2020 Article Submitted Politics Comments Off on Bradshaw Campaign Launches Video Series Focused on Working-Class Values
Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2020) — The campaign to elect Marquita Bradshaw as Tennessee’s next U.S. Senator today released a mini documentary video and launched accompanying TV ads in major markets across the state. Filmed […]