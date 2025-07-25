Bishop Maynard to be honored

NASHVILLE, TN — Bishop Jerry L. Maynard Sr. is one of the most respected and highest-ranking religious leaders in the Southeast and one of only twelve elected General Board Members of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) with more than three million members worldwide. He will be honored during an ecumenical worship service on Sunday, August 10th at 5 PM CST. The event titled The Man, The Ministry, and The Movement will take place at Cathedral of Praise in Nashville, TN.

The celebration will honor Bishop Maynard’s extraordinary life of service and impact that spans over six decades. As Prelate of the Fourth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Tennessee and former Senior Pastor of Cathedral of Praise, Bishop Maynard has been a spiritual force and civic trailblazer leading with courage, compassion, and clarity. He will be recognized for reaching the zenith of the ministerial calling as one of twelve COGIC apostles helping to guide a global denomination with millions of members. This moment represents a sacred milestone for a man who has devoted his entire life to building people, communities and building the Kingdom of God.

The Church of God in Christ is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world with more than 12,000 congregations in the United States alone and churches in over one hundred countries. Headquartered in Memphis, COGIC remains deeply rooted in the African American faith tradition while serving a global and multi-ethnic body of believers. Bishop Maynard’s election to the General Board affirms his national and international influence as a pastor, teacher, and statesman.

Beyond the pulpit, Bishop Maynard has a long record of civic and academic leadership. A native of Indiana, he served as Director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, and the President’s Domestic Policy Committee. His lectures have reached students at leading universities, and he is the recipient of Indiana’s highest civilian honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash. In Nashville, he has championed economic empowerment by ensuring that Cathedral of Praise’s two thousand seat worship center was constructed with eighty percent participation from minority and women owned businesses. This model inspired similar community driven construction projects across the country.

Additionally, he has raised and/or given more than $300,000 in scholarships for high school and college students during his tenure as Sr. Pastor of Cathedral. These efforts reflect the heart and soul of his lifelong commitment to helping individuals maximize and capitalize on their potential.

The August 10th event promises to be an evening of reflection, inspiration, and celebration as Faith, Civic, Business Leaders and Friends from across the nation gather to honor one of the most influential churchmen of our time. Bishop Maynard’s legacy is not only in the sermons he preached or the policies he shaped, but in the lives he touched and the hope he ignited in generations of believers.

