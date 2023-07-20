NASHVILLE, TN — Centennial Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization committed to sustaining the vibrancy of Centennial Park, announced today that applications are open for Nashville Earth Day grants to support local environmental initiatives.

Centennial Park Conservancy will donate $50,000, the proceeds from this year’s Nashville Earth Day festival, to underwrite environmental projects in public spaces across Nashville. Project areas are primarily focused on bees, trees, water, pollinator gardens, sustainability, and education. Applications must be received by August 18, 2023, and can be submitted at www.nashvilleearthday.org/environmental-projects.

Since 2020, proceeds from Nashville Earth Day, the city’s official annual event to celebrate Earth Day, have been used to underwrite local environmental projects via a grant program. The program, which is managed by Centennial Park Conservancy, has created positive environmental change across the city by funding the planting of 200 trees, caring for 160,000 bees, planting six pollinator gardens, cleaning up 13 waterways, and providing education to thousands of adults and children in parks and classrooms. Since Centennial Park Conservancy began management of Nashville Earth Day in 2020, the organization has donated a total of $100,000 to support environmental initiatives.

“This year’s Nashville Earth Day celebration was our most successful yet,” said Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Programming Justin Branam. “More than 10,000 attendees and over 75 exhibitors came together to celebrate our planet and learn how to better care for it. We’re grateful for the community’s interest and engagement in addressing environmental issues, and we’re thrilled to give back and support those who are working to make Nashville a more eco-friendly community.”

“It’s not enough to have a single day dedicated to environmental responsibility,” said Centennial Park Conservancy’s President John Tumminello. “At Centennial Park Conservancy, we are committed every day to supporting our vibrant urban park and providing a recreational green space that everyone in the city can enjoy. We’re so thankful to the many wonderful partners who generously supported Nashville Earth Day and enabled us to give back to other like-minded environmentally conscious organizations.”

Nashville Earth Day was held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Centennial Park. Nashville Earth Day is organized by Centennial Park Conservancy, with support from Metro Parks.

The next Nashville Earth Day has been scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Centennial Park. Follow @EarthDayNash on social media to stay updated on details.

