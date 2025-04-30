Chief Drake Announces the Promotion of 14 MNPD Veterans into New Supervisory Roles Effective Tomorrow

Chief John Drake this morning announced the promotion of 14 police department veterans into new leadership roles effective tomorrow. The 14 include 1 new captain, 3 new lieutenants and 10 new sergeants.

New Captain James Williams, an 18-year MNPD veteran, will lead the Traffic Division, succeeding Jason Proctor who has been appointed Commander of the West Precinct. Williams holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Kentucky and a Master’s Degree from Northwestern University.

New Lieutenant James Jarvis, a 17-year MNPD veteran, will lead the Madison Precinct’s overnight detail. Jarvis holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Tech University.

New Lieutenant Michael Russell, a 10-year MNPD veteran, will lead the East Precinct’s overnight detail. Russell holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University.

New Lieutenant Keiara Ward-Whitely, a 10-year MNPD veteran, will lead the East Precinct’s day detail. Ward-Whitely holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Austin Peay State University.

New Sergeant Mandi Maska-Allen, a 6-year MNPD veteran, will be the East Precinct’s Community Coordinator. Maska-Allen holds an Associate’s Degree from Columbia Southern University.

New Sergeant Zachariah Bush, a 9-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the Midtown Hills Precinct’s overnight detail. Bush holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Tech University.

New Sergeant Richard Clemmons, a 12-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the Central Precinct’s Entertainment District Unit.

New Sergeant Ben Hughes, a 9-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the Madison Precinct’s overnight detail. Hughes holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Vanderbilt University.

New Sergeant Joseph Jakes, a 22-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the South Precinct’s day detail. Jakes holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and a Law Degree from the Nashville School of Law.

New Sergeant David Lang, an 8-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the countywide D detail. Lang holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Endicott College.

New Sergeant Jacob Masteller, an 11-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the Midtown Hills Precinct’s overnight detail. Masteller holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Liberty University.

New Sergeant Ryan Sherry, a 7-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the Midtown Hills Precinct’s evening detail. Sherry holds a Bachelor’s Degree from LaSalle University.

New Sergeant Mitchell Tolzmann, a 13-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the Hermitage Precinct’s overnight detail. Tolzmann holds a Bachelor’s Degree from North Dakota State University.

New Sergeant James Wells, a 6-year MNPD veteran, will be a supervisor on the Midtown Hills Precinct’s day detail. Wells holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Morehouse College.